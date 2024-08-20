Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin ‘happy and together’

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's relationship is going stable and steady: Source

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are happy together amid breakup rumours.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress and Chris “are happy and together”.

“Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumours.”

“Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now,” dished an insider.

The source noted, “They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”

Earlier this year, Dakota made headlines with her three movies, Am I OK?, Daddio and Madame Webb, while she had been filming the upcoming movie Materialists with Chris Evans.

In March 2024, a source told PEOPLE that Chris and Dakota “got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married yet”.

Dakota praised Chris while she spoke in a Bustle interview.

“I love watching him. I could watch him every day,” she remarked.

Dakota added, “I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my most favourite being do his most favourite thing.”