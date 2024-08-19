King Charles inspects Balaklava Company of The Royal Regiment of Scotland

King Charles conducts inspection of Scotland’s 5th Battalion at Balmoral Gates.

King Charles was warmly welcomed to Balmoral by a guard of honor as he kicked off his summer retreat at the iconic Scottish castle.

In a quaint ceremony held at the castle gates, the 75-year-old monarch inspected the Balaklava Company of the 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Dressed in his cherished tartan kilt, complemented by long red socks and a matching brown waistcoat and jacket, King Charles looked every bit the regal Scotsman.

Adding a touch of charm to the event, the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s mascot, Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV, made a notable appearance.

The 15-year-old pony, famous for his antics with royalty, has a history of memorable moments.

He once nibbled on a posy belonging to the late Queen during a 2017 visit to Stirling Castle and even attempted to munch on Prince Harry’s fingers during a 2018 visit to Edinburgh with Meghan Markle.

The light-hearted ceremony set a festive tone for the King’s summer stay, blending tradition with the beloved quirks of royal life.