King Charles inspects Balaklava Company of The Royal Regiment of Scotland

King Charles was warmly welcomed to Balmoral by a guard of honor as he kicked off his summer retreat at the iconic Scottish castle.
In a quaint ceremony held at the castle gates, the 75-year-old monarch inspected the Balaklava Company of the 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Dressed in his cherished tartan kilt, complemented by long red socks and a matching brown waistcoat and jacket, King Charles looked every bit the regal Scotsman.
Adding a touch of charm to the event, the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s mascot, Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV, made a notable appearance.
The 15-year-old pony, famous for his antics with royalty, has a history of memorable moments.
He once nibbled on a posy belonging to the late Queen during a 2017 visit to Stirling Castle and even attempted to munch on Prince Harry’s fingers during a 2018 visit to Edinburgh with Meghan Markle.
The light-hearted ceremony set a festive tone for the King’s summer stay, blending tradition with the beloved quirks of royal life.
