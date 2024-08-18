Taylor Swift's Wembley show sees Paramore tribute to Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson honored by Paramore at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert.

Paramore delivered a heartfelt tribute to Robert Pattinson during their set opening for Taylor Swift at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Pattinson, who became a global sensation as Edward Cullen in the 2008 film Twilight, was honored with a special nod during Paramore's performance of their hit song Decode, which featured prominently in the movie.

As the band performed, lead singer Hayley Williams made sure to acknowledge Pattinson, who turned 38 recently, suggesting he might have been in the crowd.

The touching moment was further highlighted by Williams dedicating their next song to Pattinson’s fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, who also took the stage as one of Swift’s opening acts.

Fan footage shared on X captured the emotional dedication, making it a memorable highlight of the evening.

Taylor Swift and Suki Waterhouse, longtime friends, shared a special moment at Swift’s Wembley Stadium show on Saturday, despite not touring together.

"Did you guys see Suki over here? Suki f***ing killed it, Waterhouse!" Williams exclaimed, earning enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

She then dedicated the next song to her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, with a memorable touch. "This is for you, Robert," sparking another wave of cheers.



She even quoted one of his famous lines: "This is the skin of a killer, Bella."