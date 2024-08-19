Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe halts honeymoon updates amid Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe amid Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe has paused sharing any updates from her honeymoon in Italy amid the former’s split from husband Tommy Fury.



Zoe Hague, a 28-year-old social media influencer, was busy spending honeymoon time with her new husband Danny Rae when news of Molly and Tommy Fury's split came out.

Before her sister’s breakup, Zoe was sharing sneak peek’s with her followers with “ mini-vlogs” about her vacation, but now, according to The Sun, the updates have stopped after Molly confirmed that her husband Tommy cheated on her during a lads holiday to North Macedonia.

Molly was maid of honour at Zoe' and Danny’s wedding just weeks ago and attended the wedding with Tommy.

Zoe’s pause on the updates have seemingly left her and Molly’s fans worried, as they commented to the latter’s previous posts and videos.

One fan said, “I hope Molly's ok,” while another expressed their concern, writing, “Zoe give Molly and Bambi a big hug.”

A third chimed in, “Please give Molly all the love when you get home, she deserves the world. Molly is the definition of a perfect woman, his loss. There's only 1 Molly-Mae.”