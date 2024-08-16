Gena Rowlands' son bids emotional farewell to late mom: 'One last hurrah'

Nick Cassavetes shares throwback photo of himself with his mother

Nick Cassavetes, son of the late Gena Rowlands, shared an emotional tribute to his mother with a touch of nostalgia.

On Thursday, the son of The Notebook star took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message, remembering his legendary mother.

"One last hurrah. Love you, Mom. See you soon..." he captioned a throwback photo of himself smiling alongside his young mother.

Cassavetes' daughter, Sarah Cassavetes, responded to the post with a touching comment.

"Love you so much, Dad. She was the greatest," she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Rowlands, celebrated for her unforgettable roles in The Notebook and A Woman Under the Influence, passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday, August 14.



She died peacefully at her home in Indian Wells, California, surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband Robert and daughter Alexandra.

In addition to his post, Cassavetes, 65, also shared several memories and tributes to Rowlands on his Instagram Stories.

One image featured the iconic poster from Rowlands' 1980 film Gloria, where she portrayed the titular character.

Another photo captured a tender moment between Rowlands and her late husband, John Cassavetes, Nick's father, as they held hands on the set of their 1977 film Opening Night.