David Arquette goes over a script a ‘thousand times’: Here’s why

David Arquette discusses his struggle with learning movie script

David Arquette has recently reflected on his struggle with learning his movie script due to dyslexia.



Speaking on the latest episode of Off the Vine podcast, the Scream star responded to a question, “Being dyslexic and reading scripts and memorising scripts, does that make it even harder?”

To which David replied, “Yeah. I'm still, like, I can go over a script a thousand times on my own.”

“I can still not have it when I walk on the set until I hear the people say it and we run it a couple times,” remarked the 52-year-old.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding).”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hollow Body actor shared that last-minute changes on the script could also confused him.

“I had this one scene where it was, like, cut it into three scenes. But when I got to the set, they were like, ‘We'll put them all together,’” recalled David.

The actor continued, “And just the sheer putting-them-all-together just scrambled my brain.”

The scene, David mentioned, was a monologue, saying, “I knew the pieces on their own.”

“It wasn't that long ago, and I've been doing it for over 30 years,” pointed out the actor, who appeared in The Good Half with Nick Jonas and Brittany Snow.

David added, “I was like, ‘God, to be, like, doing it and feeling this nervousness again.”