Suki Waterhouse reveals she 'manifested' opening for Taylor Swift at Wembley Eras tour

Suki Waterhouse joins Taylor Swift and Paramore as special guest.

Suki Waterhouse has shared that she 'manifested' her role as the opening act for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour show at Wembley Arena this Saturday night.

The english singer-songwriter and model is set to perform as a special guest during night three of Swift’s five-show Wembley run.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Tuesday, Waterhouse revealed, "I was dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening. I was manifesting super hard. So when I found out, I was like, yes, dreams can come true."

The two stars have been close friends since 2016, famously spotted in matching outfits and even double dating with her fiancé Robert Pattinson and Taylor's then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The model-turned-actress and ultimate working mother, has revealed that she submitted her latest album just five days before welcoming her first child with Twilight star.



She gushed, "It feels like an honor to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever.

A dream come true that I never want to wake up from. Playing at Wembley stadium in my hometown!!! See you August 17th at THE ERAS TOUR."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Suki is among five special guests joining Taylor Swift and Paramore for the Wembley gigs.

While Paramore will rock the stage every night, Suki, along with Raye, Maisie Peters, Holly Humberstone, and Sofia Isella, will each take the spotlight on separate evenings.

After her performance, Suki plans to tour the US with her six-month-old daughter, continuing to balance her music career with motherhood.