King Charles, Prince William decide to address Prince Harry reunion

King Charles and Prince William have come to a big decision regarding Prince Harry amid his attempts at reconciliation with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex’s calls are constantly being ignored by his cancer-stricken father meanwhile William, his estranged brother, are not even on speaking terms.

Previously, speculations suggested that King Charles may have a private meeting with Prince Harry after their Balmoral vacations are over and many of the royals, including William and Kate Middleton, have left, to meet his younger son.

However, now Charles and William have decided that the last thing that the family needs is drama at Balmoral, per royal expert Tom Quinn.

“With Kate and Charles in a difficult place, the last thing the family needs is Harry at Balmoral,” he told The Mirror. “Everyone knows that it couldn’t be done without also inviting Meghan and that is a step too far.”

He explained that Meghan, who is always considered as the “main driving force behind Harry’s public attacks on the family,” hence King Charles and Prince William want to avoid having Meghan at the royal gathering.

“William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing."

According to an insider quoted by the Daily Beast, Prince Harry has attempted to call his father not only to address his security woes but to also stay updated with his father's health condition.

However, all of is attempts to contact the monarch have been in vain. For now, it appears that there is no reconciliation on the horizon.