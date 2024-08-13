Prince William gets emotional as Zara Tindall achieves milestone

Prince William, who has shared a close bond with his cousin Zara Tindall, surprised her as he couldn’t contain his emotions.
William and Zara have maintained a close bond throughout their adulthood and have supported each other during tough times.
The Prince of Wales made a surprising confession about the moment his cousin made the royal family proud back in 2005, a reflection of their close bond.
William told Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband, during their September 2023 The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that he cried watching Zara win the European Championship on her beloved horse, Toytown, in 2005.
“I was down in Exmoor at the time camping,” the future king shared. “We were all huddling around the phone watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces.”
At that, Kate Middleton, who was also present during the podcast with Princess Anne, added, “I can remember because you came back and said I've never been so proud of anyone.”
In a separate interview, Zara expressed she was “very surprised” as she “never heard him say that before.”
She went on to reveal that it was her absolute favourite occasions” as all of her cousins came and watched on the final day,
“Everyone's usually so busy, it's hard to come and watch, so it was amazing to have everyone there. It made it even more special than it already was. They were all very supportive and proud. It was great."
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s 2006 romantic comedy ended up with a happily ever after
Elle King talks about current status of relationship with her father Rob Schneider
Kit Harrington admitted he 'might agree' with critique of 'rushed' final season of Game of Thrones
Blake Lively breaks silence on her stand for Lana Del Rey's ‘Cherry’ in new movie
Taylor Swift prevented Kanye West’s new album from debuting at Billboard number one, ending his 19-year streak
James Gunn 'Superman' needs 'still lots' of work, director flexes not needing reshoots