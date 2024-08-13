Prince William gets emotional as Zara Tindall achieves milestone

Prince William, who has shared a close bond with his cousin Zara Tindall, surprised her as he couldn’t contain his emotions.

William and Zara have maintained a close bond throughout their adulthood and have supported each other during tough times.

The Prince of Wales made a surprising confession about the moment his cousin made the royal family proud back in 2005, a reflection of their close bond.

William told Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband, during their September 2023 The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that he cried watching Zara win the European Championship on her beloved horse, Toytown, in 2005.

“I was down in Exmoor at the time camping,” the future king shared. “We were all huddling around the phone watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces.”

At that, Kate Middleton, who was also present during the podcast with Princess Anne, added, “I can remember because you came back and said I've never been so proud of anyone.”

In a separate interview, Zara expressed she was “very surprised” as she “never heard him say that before.”

She went on to reveal that it was her absolute favourite occasions” as all of her cousins came and watched on the final day,

“Everyone's usually so busy, it's hard to come and watch, so it was amazing to have everyone there. It made it even more special than it already was. They were all very supportive and proud. It was great."