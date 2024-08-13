GoT: Kit Harrington reveals everyone was 'exhausted' by last season

'I didn't have another season in me,' explained the Jon Snow actor

Kit Harrington and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast were completely burned out by the show’s final season.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the 37-year-old actor admitted that though the finale season — the lowest-rated of eight — was “rushed,” it couldn’t have ended soon enough for him nor the rest of the cast.

“I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all fo f***ing tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” Harrington admitted. “And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative,” he reflected.

Harington — who portrayed Jon Snow — shared that by the time the final season rolled around, he was running on fumes.

“I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me,” he said.

The series finale, which saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) crowned king, left many fans puzzled and disappointed — particularly those who expected Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to take the throne.

Harington understands the frustration, saying, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. Some interesting choices didn’t quite work.”

However, he remains satisfied with his character’s arc, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, “it felt to me like he was finally free.”