Prince William and Kate's private retreat at Balmoral revealed

Prince William and Princess Kate will be opting for a more intimate retreat at Balmoral Estate next week, bypassing the grandeur of the main Balmoral Castle.



Instead, the royal couple is set to stay in their own "private" hideaway, the charming Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While the 50,000-acre estate offers ample room for the royal family, William and Kate are choosing this cozy cottage, a special gift from his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Tam-Na-Ghar, with its three bedrooms, offers a perfect blend of seclusion and proximity to Birkhall, the residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

This private retreat promises a serene backdrop for the couple to enjoy quality time with their children and extended family.

This secluded gem offers the perfect blend of privacy and comfort, with very few public images of the home, ensuring an exclusive escape for the royal family.

As King Charles prepares to host his second summer at Balmoral, this estate—once a cherished retreat of the late Queen Elizabeth II—continues to hold a special place in royal hearts.

Nestled between the picturesque villages of Ballater and Braemar, and about 50 miles east of Aberdeen, Tam-Na-Ghar promises a serene and intimate setting for the family to unwind and enjoy their time together.