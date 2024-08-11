Zara Tindall stuns in jodhpurs and riding boots despite olympic heartbreak

Zara Tindall dons equestrian gear for Hartpury International horse trials.

Zara Tindall swapped her signature glamour for a sporty look on Saturday, donning head-to-toe equestrian gear for the Hartpury International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

The 43-year-old royal, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, showcased her impressive equestrian skills as she deftly navigated a challenging course of hurdles on her horse.



In a fitted outfit that highlighted her athletic build, Zara wore white jodhpurs paired with sleek black riding boots.

She completed the look with a white cropped-sleeve top and a black jacket, embodying both professionalism and elegance.

The mother of three—daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, and son Lucas, three—displayed her exceptional talent and focus, proving her prowess in the saddle amidst a rigorous competition.

She showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free and pulling her blonde locks into a sleek low ponytail as she competed in the Hartpury International Horse Trials on Saturday.

Despite the heat, the royal maintained a polished appearance while focusing on her performance.



This month has presented its share of challenges for Zara, who recently faced disappointment after missing out on a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.