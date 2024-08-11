Travis Scott released without charges after overnight lockup in Paris

The hotel staff and French police allegedly ‘overreacted’ to the altercation

Travis Scott has been released without any charges following his arrest in Paris during the 2024 Olympics.

The 33-year-old rapper was taken into custody early Friday after a heated argument with his bodyguard at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel George V.

But by Saturday morning, his reps confirmed to Page Six that “Travis Scott has been released with no charges.”

According to a source close to Scott, the incident stemmed from tensions over the rapper being “harassed and swarmed dangerously” by paparazzi.

“French police overreacted and arrested and held him for 24 hours over an argument. [There was] no violence,” the insider added.

The altercation reportedly occurred after the ten-time Grammy nominee attended a star-studded Olympic basketball game where Team USA defeated Serbia.

Back at the hotel, tensions flared between Scott and his bodyguard over poor handling of persistent paparazzi. The situation escalated when Scott confronted his bodyguard about a photographer allegedly looking inside his car’s trunk.

“They were screaming at each other, and the hotel freaked out and called the cops,” another insider recalled of the scene that led to Scott’s brief detention.

Footage later surfaced showing the rapper being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs.

As of now, French prosecutors have not issued any official statements regarding the incident.