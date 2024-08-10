Meghan Markle’s close friend responds to leaked photos of Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday, and the day was marked by heartfelt tributes from friends and family.



Among the touching messages was one from Misha Nonoo, a close friend of Meghan Markle.

In response to Princess Eugenie’s Instagram tribute, which featured a series of family photos and a sweet message, Misha left a comment adorned with three heart-eyes emojis.

Eugenie's post celebrated Beatrice's special day with a heartfelt note: "Happy birthday, dearest Beabea! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you xx."

The post included a touching photo of Beatrice playing with her nephew, August.

Misha Nonoo and Princess Beatrice share a long-standing friendship and have frequently been seen together with their spouses, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Mikey Hess.

Their bond, highlighted by Misha's warm birthday message, underscores the close connections within their social circle.

In 2022, Princess Beatrice and her close friends, including fashion designer Misha Nonoo, enjoyed a glamorous night out at Oswald's, an exclusive Mayfair club frequented by British royals and celebrities.

Their outing underscored their high-profile social circle and close ties.

Princess Beatrice has frequently been spotted in Misha Nonoo’s designs. In June, during a visit to Poppy Blackburn, a nine-year-old battling leukemia, Beatrice wore a sophisticated pleated skirt from Nonoo’s collection.

She paired it with a black tweed jacket from Zara and beige ballerina pumps from Chanel, showcasing a blend of elegance and accessibility.