Nick Cannon confesses love for ex Mariah Carey in desperate bid to reunite

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomes twins in 2011

Nick Cannon held nothing back when expressing his enduring love for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

In an interview with E! News, the comedian revealed his desire to rekindle their relationship, eight years after finalising their divorce.

"We belong together," the America's Got Talent host said, referencing Carey, 55.

Cannon, 43, added that he would "absolutely" get back together with the All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker, admitting it would "be stupid if [he] didn’t."

However, he also acknowledged a hard truth. "She don’t [sic] want me," he confessed, referring to Carey, with whom he shares 13-year-old twins, Moroccan "Roc" Cannon and Monroe "Roe" Cannon.

The former couple first sparked romance in early 2008 when Cannon appeared in Carey's Bye Bye music video.

Just a few months later, they secretly tied the knot in May 2008. Their marriage lasted six years before they announced their split in 2014.

Cannon's comments about rekindling his love with Carey come as the singer is reportedly single following her split from long-time boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in late 2023.

After more than seven years together, Carey and Tanaka, a dancer and choreographer, parted ways, potentially opening a door for Cannon’s hopes of reconciliation.