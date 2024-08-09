Ariana Grande ‘proud’ to 're-embrace' old music after ‘therapy’

Ariana Grande on her older music

Ariana Grande got candid on her journey towards “re-embracing” her songs from the beginning of her career.



During the latest episode of Hot Ones on Thursday, Aug. 8, the 31-year-old popstar shared about getting her way back to liking her older hits.

Sean Evan, the host, asked the songstress if she would ever want to just let go of some of her tracks from the past, of course if the fans didn’t like them too.

“Of course, that's like a natural thing that all artists can probably relate to,” Grande started explaining, getting quite reminisced ahead.

“But seeing [fans'] reaction to it also kind of replaces that... There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music because I think some of it was a stressful time.”

The two-time Grammy winner also noted that getting all the pop star fame at age 19/20 was an “insane” experience and what she faced during that time may have contributed to her once not-so-loving feelings about her early work.

“That experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit,” she shared, adding, “or some of the songs that are more emotional that the experience that inspired them can be married to the music, for me, for a second.”

Although later, Grande shared, “time and therapy” healed her and helped her “re-embrace” her earlier work.

“I feel just really proud and grateful and happy when I hear them. I'm like, ‘That's a good song,’ the yes, and?” singer said, humorously adding, “Whereas, I used to, maybe, hear it and cry, so that's a beautiful thing."