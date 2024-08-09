‘Euphoria’ Season 3 ‘time jump’, Sydney Sweeney gets ‘excited’

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney got candid about coming back to play her character in Euphoria for season 3 and the “time jump”, after reprising it in the show’s second season in 2022.



The two-time Emmy nominee talked about reprising the role of Cassie Howard in the forthcoming season of the series, which is set to begin production in January 2025.

“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me,” she shared with the outlet. “I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”

The actress also talked about reuniting with her co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and more.

“They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career,” Sweeney said.

“We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community.”