Ben Affleck puts final nail in the coffin with his recent move

Ben Affleck needs new energy in his life after divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez: Source

Ben Affleck’s recent move into a home is the final nail amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship.”

The source told the outlet, “Ben needed new energy in his life as his fresh pad is much more his speed than the $60 million shared marital mansion he and Lopez listed for sale amid an apparent separation.”

“He’s in a better mindset and is pushing forward,” remarked an insider.

The source revealed, “Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year.”

“He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now,” shared an insider.

The source close to JLo pointed out that Ben’s new home caught the Maid in Manhattan actress off guard after having a slight suspicion “because he had been living in a rental”.

“In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben,” stated an insider.

The source noted, “It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work.”

The source mentioned Ben and JLo are “on different pages in life” and “don’t have a lot of common ground”.

Another source claimed, “The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

“Neither of them wants this to be dragged out and contentious,” said another insider.

The source added, “Ben and Jen are in agreement that they want it to be seamless.”