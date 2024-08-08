Princess Eugenie shares meaningful post on sister's birthday

Princess Eugenie shares stunning photos with emotional statement on Eugenie's 36th birthday

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Princess Eugenie has released a meaningful statement on her eldest sister Princess Beatrice's big day.

Princess Beatrice, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday, has received a very special words from her younger sister.

Eugenie, 34, took to Instagram to share stunning three photos with an emotional statement.

She wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Beabea!! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you."

Two of the photographs show Beatrice in front of sand dunes while jumping on a trampoline. Princess Eugenie held her older sister's hand in one of the pictures.



The mesmerizing photos described the close relationship between the two royal sisters.

She is seen having huge smile on her face whilst playing with her nephew, Ernest Brooksbank in another picture.