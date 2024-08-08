Jenna Ortega shares advice actress’ acting ‘teacher’ gave her

Jenna Ortega shares how she copes with 'nervousness'

Jenna Ortega revealed how one piece of advice from her acting coach helps her cope with nervousness.



“The show [Wednesday] that I do right now I have to play the cello, and I don’t play the cello,” Ortega said when asked about the best piece of advice she ever received by Vanity Fair.

“I want it to look real so that cellists don’t look at it and call me mean names. My teacher told me that as long as I look confident in my movements and I was strong and stoic and, you know, fully embodied the character that it would be fine. She told me that I just needed to approach everything I do in life with the confidence of the average white man. That changed my life. That made me feel better.”

“I was nervous even to do this [interview] because I ramble like crazy,” Ortega added.

“Like what am I going to talk about this whole time? Then I just remembered: How would an average white man do this? And he probably would’ve shown up with mismatched socks.”