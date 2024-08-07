Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift take major step as wedding bells ringing soon

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are all set to take a major step amid their whirlwind romance.

The renowned musician, who has been romantically invovled with the NFL athlete since September 2023, is reportedly moving into his house during the European leg of her Eras Tour’s two-month hiatus.

As reported by Life & Style magazine, the source shared, "She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus."

It has been revealed that Swift’s globally celebrated tour will be paused in September and parts of October. Notably, during the same time, Kelce will be back in the fields as the regular football season will start.



The source claimed that the Lover singer is desperate to "root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games."

Speaking of Kelce’s excitement about his lady love moving in with him, an insider said, "He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends."

It is important to note that a few close pals of Swift believe that she needed this break and they "won't be surprised" if the couple's major decision "leads up to a wedding."