Ben Affleck adds to Jennifer Lopez worries with latest move as divorce looms

Ben Affleck seemingly decides to move on amid divorce rumours

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has seemingly decided to move on as he stepped out without wedding ring amid divorce speculations.

Affleck looked happier than ever during the latest outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday amid claims he has 'humiliated' his wife Lopez ahead of their looming divorce, seemingly adding to the singer's worries.



The 51-year-old was once again spotted sans wedding ring as he made a jolly arrival at his office, clad in a suit and toting an iced coffee.

Ben looked gorgeous as he wore shades and carried a leather bag. The outing comes after J-Lo, 55, was seen back on the West Coast - without her wedding ring - after an extended stay in The Hamptons.

The "On The Floor" singer has reportedly been left 'furious and humiliated' by her split from Affleck, ahead of an imminent divorce filing.

Lopez and Affleck are making headlines about their divorce rumours after DailyMail revealed documents had been 'finalized, but not yet turned in'.



Now, sources have told Page Six that Ben has held off filing for divorce in a bid to 'protect' Jennifer, after it was reported that the pair are no longer on speaking terms.



Lopez has twins Max and Emma, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The source went on to say that Ben has held off immediately filing for divorce in a bid to 'protect' Lopez.