Daisy Ridley reflects on her struggle with Grave’s disease

Daisy Ridley dishes out details about her Grave's disease

Daisy Ridley has recently shared she’s suffering from Grave’s disease, which was diagnosed in September 2023.

In a new interview with Women’s Health, The Bubble actress revealed, “It’s the first time I’ve shared that [Graves’],” who had previously opened up about her struggle with endometriosis and polycystic ovaries.

According to Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland.

Elaborating on how she was diagnosed with the disease, Daisy recalled having bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after finished filming Magpie.

“I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she remarked.

Daisy mentioned she met an endocrinologist, who noted that her symptoms, which included hand tremors, a racing heart rate and weight loss, are “tired but wired”.

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” pointed out the Chaos Walking actress.

Reflecting on her mindful diet after her diagnosis, Daisy told the outlet, “I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better.”

The actress disclosed she focused more on regular exercise and self-care.

“It’s an hour just for me, and it’s my time to do what I need to do to make myself feel good,” she stated.

Daisy added, “I’ve always been health conscious, and now I’m trying to be more well-being conscious.”