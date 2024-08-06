Tom Cruise’s ‘mystery woman’ Victoria Canal addresses dating rumours

The young musician called the rumours ‘bonkers’ and praised Cruise as a ‘respectful’ mentor

Victoria Canal is clearing the air about her relationship with Tom Cruise.

After weeks of speculation that she's dating the 62-year-old Hollywood star, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter finally took to Instagram on Monday, August 5 to nip the rumours in the bud.

“Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I am deceased,” Canal wrote.

She posted screenshots of articles spreading the rumours, adding, “Let’s just stop this in its tracks. I’m sorry to bum you out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. Lol, never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life.”

Known for her music and as a protégé of Chris Martin, Canal humorously remarked that a “huge perk” of the gossip is that it’s the “first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!!"

For context, Canal was born without a right forearm and hand due to a condition called amniotic band syndrome.

She continued, “in all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living.”

The rumours first began after Canal and Cruise were spotted travelling together via helicopter in London on July 12, with Cruise offering his arm to Canal for support.

A few days earlier, Canal shared on Instagram that Cruise had flown her and her brother to the Twisters premiere in London, where she supported her friend, actor Anthony Ramos.