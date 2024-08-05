Blake Lively shares important update on new venture

Blake Lively spills details on launch events in latest post

Blake Lively stuns in latest photoshoot as she celebrates the success of her newly launched hair-care line.

The Green Lantern alum shared an update on her recent launch event in an Instagram post on Monday, August 5.

The 36-year-old heaped on praises for her photographer Guy Aroch, who has been a great support while the actress actively manages her work emails.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, “Sleepiest awake person I know @blakebrownbeauty launch lunch.

“Pics by @guyaroch who’s so loving that when I’m too tired and have too many work emails to respond to stand up and do the shoot, he orders me a burger, turns on my favorite movie and shoots that instead. Love you @guyaroch Almost as much as I love Chanel.”

In addition, the actress, who sported a lace thong body with a deep neckline, shared how her photographer helps her manage other chores while she's focused on work, boosting her mood and confidence.

Her fans thronged the comments section, leaving heartfelt messages for the actress, who made an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool.

One fan commented, “I love that you've taken over my feed the past few days. I'm not even kidding or being sarcastic. This has been great.”

Another fan referenced her iconic Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen, commenting “It's giving Serena.”