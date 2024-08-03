Mariah Carey celebrates ‘Merry Christmas’ album’s 30th anniversary with 20-city tour

Mariah Carey to start 20-city tour

Mariah Carey is all set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album and the very well-received single from it, All I Want for Christmas Is You, with a Christmas tour in 20 different cities in fall this year, with the title Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time.



The tour, which will be produced by The Live Nation entertainment company, will start early in November with three shows in southern California and will head towards its end with a set of three concerts in the New York/New Jersey location in the middle dates of December.

The singer will also do a tour premiere Nov. 6 at Highland’s Yaamava Theater in Los Angeles, according to Variety. Another teaser will be done on Nov. 8 at the Hollywood Bowl, which will follow a performance at the Acrisure Arena in the Palm Springs on Nov. 13.

Carey's hometown of Newark, New Jersey, will have concerts on December 13 at the Prudential Centre, December 15 at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, and December 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre, which will bring the tour to an end.

She will go to a number of cities in between, including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Nashville, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Boston.