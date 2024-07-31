Meghan Markle takes major step to protect Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is said to be worried about her husband Prince Harry's safety and well-being amid his ongoing battle.

The Duchess of Sussex wants Prince Harry to be free of all the tensions and problems he's currently facing, according to a new report.

The former Suits star wishes that Harry didn't have to carry the weight of litigation as he fights for greater security protection for their family of four.



Meghan "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment," a former employee of their Archewell Foundation told PEOPLE in this week's exclusive cover story.

"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," says the former staffer.

The mother of two has reportedly decided to move on from royal drama to keep Prince Harry and their children free from stress.

Harry has been involved in several legal battles in recent years, but according to multiple well-placed insiders, no issue is more critical to him than security.

The issue has reportedly created an impenetrable wall between Harry and Charles. The conversation has now shifted from frustration to "complete silence" from the King, claims a friend of Harry's.