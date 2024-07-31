Selena Gomez celebrates 'unbreakable' bond with baby sister Gracie

Selena Gomez shares loving tribute to little sister Gracie

Selena Gomez shared a loving tribute to her baby sibling Gracie Teefey as she took a trip down the memory lane.

The 32-year-old former Disney star took to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, alongside a heartfelt tribute for the 11-year-old.

Gomez wrote in the caption, “There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have. I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl."

In the photo, the multi-hyphenate star was spotted embracing Gracie as they sat together on the floor of a dressing room.

The Only Murders in the Building star gushed over her younger sister, affectionately calling her “Forever and always, my little angel.”

In addition, she reposted a sweet photo on her Instagram Stories alongside the heartfelt caption.

Gracie, who is the daughter of Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey, shares an exceptional bond with Gomez despite the 20-year age gap.

In addition, she also accompanied her ‘big sistee’ on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Love On hitmaker often shares sweet photos with her sister Gracie, giving fans a glimpse into their unbreakable bond.