Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘head’ to divorce court, claims expert

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story has taken a sad turn as the couple headed to a divorce court, claimed an expert.



Kinsey Schofield, a renowned commentator, addressed the recent split rumours of the power couple of Hollywood in a YouTube video, revealing that the two seemingly hinted about their separation with their latest moves.

For the unversed, Lopez recently celebrated her 55th Brigerton-themed birthday party in which Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, an insider shared, "Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it."

Additionally, TMZ previously reported that the Air director has bought a $20 million five-bedroom house in Los Angeles, seemingly confirming his marital woes with the singer.

The media outlet also stated that Lopez has been looking for a house and the pair has been separated since May 2024.

While connecting the dots of the A-lister couple's latest moves, Kinsey said, "[Affleck and Lopez's two-year-old marriage] is headed for a conclusion in divorce court."

Speaking of Lopez’s inner feelins, In Touch Weekly said, "She’s been putting on a brave face through it all... But this isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life."



It is important to mention that Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.