Selena Gomez shuts down Benny Blanco hate in new Bieber-themed TikTok

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

Everything was not as it seemed for Selena Gomez during her IT Girl era.



The pop star, 32, laughed off a throwback video from the iconic era set to her ex Justin Bieber’s song, Company, where the creator made a jab at Gomez’s current boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

The Tik Tok video featured the Only Murders in the Building actress looking stunning in a black dress with a matching coat draped over her shoulder as she navigated the crowd of fans and paps.

“I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny [Blanco], she was in her IT GIRL era,” read the caption, with the video text further suggesting that Gomez's past self “would never date Benny Blanco.”

In response, Gomez simply commented, “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Gomez confirmed her relationship with the music producer and cookbook author back in December 2023, revealing that they had been secretly dating for six months at that point.

Despite the happy news, the announcement faced massive online backlash, with fans mocking Blanco, 36.

Gomez has adamantly defended her beau, asserting, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

She further clarified that she and Blanco remain “unfazed” by the “most hurtful” remarks from fans about their relationship.

The couple's relationship continues to flourish, with Blanco recently sharing on the Howard Stern Show that starting a family with Gomez is his “next goal.”