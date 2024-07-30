Ke Huay Quan praises Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds's 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ke Huy Quan is completely smitten by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’s performance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner ran into Hugh Jackman and recalled last encounter with the star.

He captioned, “Saw DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. It was AWESOME. Ran into Hugh Jackman recently. The last time I saw him was 24 yrs ago on the set of X-men when he first trained as Wolverine. He is just as nice as I remembered.”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star continued by hailing the whole team, noting, “Huge congratulations to @thehughjackman @vancityreynolds and the entire Deadpool team on a record opening. Bravo.”

The Goonies star initially declined the lead role in the action movie With Love twice, doubting he was the right fit due to traditional casting norms favoring white actors in such roles.

Despite the producers' persistence, Quan took some convincing to finally accept the part.

“I read the script and I said, ‘Oh, you’ve got the wrong person. This script is written for somebody else, for a white actor,'” he recalled on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

“I actually passed on it and they came back to the second time and they go, ‘Read it again.’ And I passed the second time.

“And then they go, ‘We want you to come in.’ I remember meeting them in person and they have slides of me as that character and I was staring at it (and thinking), ‘How come he (Leitch) can see me in this role and I can’t see myself in this role?'”