‘Survivor’s Remorse’ star, Erica Ash dies at 46

Erica Ash dies at 46

Erica Ash, mostly famous for playing the role of M-Chuck in the Starz drama Survivor’s Remorse and was involved with shows like MADtv, lost his life on Monday of cancer, at the age of 46.



Ash’s passing was confirmed by her family.

Her mother, Diann paid homage to her daughter with a heartwarming statement that read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024).”

“After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.”

She further added, “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humour, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

The comic actor also appeared in series like The Big Gay Sketch Show, and In Contempt throughout her time in Hollywood.

Ash also starred on series like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Family Reunion and more as a guest.

She portrayed the character of Mary Charles Calloway aka M-Chuck, the half-sister of pro basketball player Cam Calloway played by Jessie T. Usher.

The latter moves his family to Atlanta after signing a basketball contract, in all four seasons of the show.