King Charles, Prince William deal fresh blow to Harry, Meghan

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly shattered Prince Harry's dream to return to the royal fold.

The King and his eldest son William are all set to hold crucial meeting without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Balmoral Castle in August during their traditional summer holiday.

However, insiders have claimed the holiday will also serve as a summit for the planning of the monarchy's next decade.

Sources told Express UK that Charles and Camilla will be holding crunch talks at Balmoral to discuss the future of the royal family, following seven months of slight chaos. The Prince of Wales will likely be a central figure in discussions about the monarchy's direction.

The Princess of Wales, who's expected to return to official duties in September, could also be joining the royals at the late Queen's favourite place, where she breathed her last at the age of 96 in 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exclusion signifies a deliberate move by the monarchy to distance itself from the couple, who have been a source of controversy and media scrutiny since they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Some royal experts and historians believes the move is a fresh blow the Harry and Meghan amid reports of Harry's desire to reunite with his family.

This decision could be seen as a reaffirmation of the royal family's commitment to maintaining a united front and focusing on its key players who are dedicated to royal duties and who respect the crown.



Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will also travel to Balmoral this summer. Their presence as a family will emphasise the line of succession and the next generation of royals.



The 75-year-old is said to be thinking to implement on his plan of slimmed-down monarchy. However, the negative impacts of it have been noticed amid ongoing royal health woes.