Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting another girl?

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger previously welcomed two daughters

The Pratt-Schwarzenegger household is getting a new addition!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirmed that they’re expecting their third child together after weeks of speculation. Not only that, but they also seemingly hinted at the gender.

On Saturday, July 27, Pratt took to Instagram to share a heartwarming image of his pregnant wife, along with their two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, at what appeared to be a baby shower/ gender reveal party.

The first photo showcases Schwarzenegger in adorable pink flannel overalls, beaming as she poses in front of the party setup, her growing baby bump prominently displayed. The photo thus confirmed the couple's pregnancy after weeks of speculation.

“Greatest party planner in history!” the Marvel star captioned the post.

The post also included a sweet snapshot of their daughters enjoying a petting zoo, providing a rare glimpse of the little ones.

This cute family moment not only confirmed the pregnancy but hinted that they might be expecting another baby girl, given the pink decorations.

Back in June 2024, sources told People Magazine that the couple was expecting their third child together, Pratt’s fourth, but no additional details were disclosed.