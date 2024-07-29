Keanu Reeves spills technological issue he faced while writing The Book of Elsewhere

Keanu Reeves opens up about techological mishap while writing The Book of Elsewhere

Keanu Reeves has recently revealed he faced technological issue while writing his new novel, The Book of Elsewhere with China Miéville.



Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Matrix star said, “I had no idea how to use Microsoft Word.”

The new fiction book is a spin-off of Keanu’s BRZRKR graphic novels, which he reportedly started working on in 2021 and currently spanned 12 comic books.

The John Wick actor told the outlet that he emailed to award-winning author China nearly three years ago to discuss about teaming up for the new book.

However, China mentioned he finished working on another project before he could begin this new book,

Keanu remarked, “He was, like, ‘Yeah, I like you, Keanu, and this idea seems intriguing.’”

“‘But’ — and I found this awesome — ‘by the way I need six more months to work on a different story for myself,’” stated the Ballerina actor.

Reflecting on his interaction with China, Keanu noted, “That to me was, like, ‘yeah’.”

“It was like an artist saying, 'I want to work with you, but I’m [busy] creating something,’” continued the Constantine 2 actor.

Keanu’s new book, which hit the bookstores on July 23, was completed in four drafts and revolved around an immortal warrior as B who “wants to be able to die”.

The synopsis read, “B is seeking his humanity and understanding of the self – which the actor relates to in real life. "As we all know in our own lives, that’s not always so easy. And then you add immortality.”

“It’s a contemporary novel that deals with fantasy… how we make sense of the world through metaphor. It’s got something to say in terms of love and life and grief and death and who we are and what we do, fantastical or not,” added the synopsis.