Brittany Mahomes takes kids on sweet visit to Patrick's Chiefs training camp

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to husband on football field

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and her kids took a mini-trip to visit husband Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 27, to offer an insight into her family’s recent visit on the football field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

She penned a heartwarming caption alongside a photo of the couple posing on the field as they flashed beaming smiles with their two children.

"The best day,” the third time mom-to-be wrote. The 2024 Super Bowl MVP rushed to the comments section to share his reaction.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ co-owner, also 28, commented on with heart emojis.

In the image, the couple’s three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye sported a red, white, yellow, and black skirt with Kansas City’s logo print on it.

Meanwhile, their 19-month-old son looked adorable in a black Chiefs T-shirt and red shorts.

In addition, Brittany captioned another photo of her kids attentively watching the football field.

She wrote, "Wanted to go play with dad the entire time.”

Posting photos of her daughter walking in the field, she went on to say, “Then we played lots of football.”

Brittany previously announced her third pregnancy with her husband, Patrick, in a heartfelt clip featuring their kids.