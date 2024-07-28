Marvel unveils title of upcoming 'Fantastic Four' film

Upcoming Fantastic Four features Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Marvel has stirred excitement among MCU fandom by revealing the official title of the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film.



On Saturday, July 27, the title for the upcoming movie was unveiled as Fantastic Four: First Steps during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel.

The title announcement came in presence of the film’s star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Pascal brings to life Mr. Fantastic from the classic Marvel comics that originated in 1961. Kirby takes on the role of Invisible Woman, Quinn as Human Torch, and Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Previously, the superhero team members Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Susan Storm, and her brother, Johnny Storm were played by Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Jessica Alba, and Chris Evans, respectively, in the 2005 installment.

Pascal shared the first cast photo of the new Fantastic Four film’s stars earlier this week with the caption, "Our first mission."

The upcoming Fantastic Four film, slated to hit theaters on July 25, 2025, is helmed by Wanda Vision director Matt Shakman.

Eric Pearson, Ian Springer, Jeff Kaplan, and Josh Friedman have penned the script, while Peter Cameron also contributed to the screenplay.