'Inside Out 2' overtakes 'Frozen II' as top animated box office hit

Inside Out 2 dethroned Frozen II, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie with nearly $1.5 billion in box office earnings.



According to The Mirror US, the Pixar and Disney sequel to Inside Out has surpassed the global box office top record with $1.46 billion compared to the Frozen 2019 sequel, which amassed $1.45 billion according to Disney.

The latest animated flick is the sequel of the 2015 emotional-laden movie, which revolved around five emotions: joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear.

The 2024 continuation showed Riley hitting puberty as she turned 13 years old, dealing with the addition of new emotions: Anxiety, embarrassment, Ennui and Envy.

The animated film has a star-studded voice cast, including Adèle Exarchopoulos, Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Diane Lane, and Grace Lu, joined by Kensington Tallman and Kyle MacLachlan.

Lewis Black, Lilimar, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Paul Walter Hauser, Phyllis Smith, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Tony Hale, and Yvette Nicole Brown also round out the stellar voice cast.

Before adding this feat, the Walt Disney Company announced less than three weeks after the release of Inside Out 2 that it was the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Inside Out 2 is now one of only 11 animated movies to have crossed the $1 billion benchmark and the first film of any kind to achieve the milestone since Margot Robbie’s Barbie.