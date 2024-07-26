Kevin Feige receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star, reveals Marvel favourites

Kevin Feige, Walk of fame, and favourite Marvel characters

Kevin Feige was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and the achievement seemed to make him talk about his favourites from Marvel.



“It's always been dream after dream for me at Marvel with the highest of highs and a little bit of lows and back to high of highs,” Feige, 51, shared.

“It's the journey! And it's the journey with all these people who are here with me today.”

All of the current, former and new Marvel stars joined the creator, specially the latest icons welcomed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and Emma Corrin along with MCU stars from the past such as Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, David Harbour, Ke Huy Quan, Simu Liu, Chris Pratt, Sebastian Stan and Brie Larson also attended the ceremony.

When inquired which of the Marvel characters are his favourite, Feige said, “There are a lot!”

"I mean, even being here with Hugh today, going back from his first audition on X Men 1 25 years ago to him opening tonight in Deadpool & Wolverine, he's had an amazing journey,” shared Feige.

“I think Chris Evans, who's here today, and what he has done with the Cap character from the First Avenger to Endgame, I love them all.”

“And Tony Stark, of course, and what Robert [Downey Jr.] did with John Favreau,” he added. “[They] helped us create and really start the whole MCU.”