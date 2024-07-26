Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt named Mindy Cohn as ‘godmother’ of children

Mindy Cohn talks about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Mindy Cohn has been revealed to be the “godmother” of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children.



Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

“Mindy is good friends with them,” a source told Us Weekly in 2010. “They even gave her a huge diamond ring to thank her for being the godmother.

According to the insider, the ring is made of “four or five carats” and Cohn wears it on her right finger.

The insider also shared that the couple did not stop the gifts to a ring, and would also buy a plane ticket for Cohn when she would visit.

Because of Cohn's friendship with Jolie's brother, James Haven, the 1980s TV star's bond with Jolie grew stronger and, at the 2006 L.A. Fast Food Nation premiere, the pair posed for a photo.

Pitt, Jolie, or Cohn have not talked about their friendship ever. Nevertheless, during a 2012 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cohn was questioned about her relationship with the two.

Cohen, 56, asked her to verify that she was her godmother while they were playing the classic game Plead the Fifth.

“Put this to rest,” Cohen asked. “Are you or are you not the godmother to Brad and Angelina’s kids?”

Cohn chose not to answer the question.