Janet Jackson keeps brother Michael Jackson's memory alive with 'Scream' duet

Janet Jackson still felt an emotional connection to her late brother Michael when she performed their duet Scream on tour, using video footage of him.



She said, "It's still emotional listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us. Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment.

"So I relive that whole journey and going back to that time and listening to him sing it and remembering when we were working on it and the emotion and what he was going through at that time.. and just me being his little sister, always being by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role."

At 58, Janet Jackson is still going strong, embarking on a UK tour in September after recently performing in the US, including a show in New York.

With a remarkable five-decade career, she is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 100 million records.

Janet's groundbreaking albums, such as Control and Janet, have cemented her status as a music icon.

She has received numerous accolades, including being named an MTV Icon and becoming the first woman to be nominated for Best Producer at the Grammys in 1990.

Interestingly, Janet's journey to stardom began unexpectedly, with a TV appearance at age seven alongside her brother Randy on the Carol Burnett Show, followed by writing and recording a song at age nine, before heading off to school.

“Well I started (singing) when I was seven. I don't ever remember being asked. I just remember doing it and whoever thought it was a great idea. I can’t imagine what made them think it was a great idea. I was really, really shy as a kid. But I opened up when I got on stage," she recalled.