Lauren Alaina’s father dies, country singer cancels concerts

Lauren Alaina, the country singer revealed the news of her father J.J. Suddeth’s sudden and unexpected death.



“We lost my daddy last night,” the 29-year-old country star announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 24. “And I really don’t have the words yet.”

“I want to let y'all know that I'm not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte,” she made it clear.

“I am going home to be with my family. Thank you for your prayers and understanding, she revealed, signing off the post with her nickname, “Pinky,” given to her by her late father.

No other details about the death of Suddeth were shared.

Stars from the country music industry paid their condolences in the comment section.

“Prayers to you and the family! Here for anything y’all need,” Brantley Gilbert commented while Trisha Yearwood wrote, “I love you. So very sorry.”

The news of Alaina’s father’s death comes a month after the singer penned a heartwarming tribute for her dad in honour of Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to ‘my old man’ with a heart the size of Texas!!” she gushed. “I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin’. Love, your turd (pinky)”