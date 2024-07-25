Janet Jackson reflects on her past marriages in a candid interview

Janet Jackson gets candid about her past marriages.



Speaking to BBC, Janet, who married three times, said, “How many times have I been married now? Three, I think.”

Recalling her first marriage with the singer James DeBarge, Janet stated, “I was doing the TV show Fame at the time and I'd be late for work and hold up shooting.”

The singer told the outlet, “I wasn't being irresponsible. I just felt that [DeBarge] needed me more than the show. I got spoken to a few times by the producers. I’m not sure they were that fond of me.”

Interestingly, Janet was married second time to René Elizondo, Jr. from 1991 to 2003.

The singer, who discussed about the upcoming UK leg of her Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour in the fall, parted ways from her third husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2017 after nearly five years of marriage.

Elsewhere in the interview, Janet opened up about relationship with seven-year-old son Eissa.

“Being a mum is the most beautiful thing," she told the outlet. "I love every single minute of it,” she noted.

Earlier in 2022 interview with Essence, Janet reflected on her motherhood journey.

“Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know,” noted the singer.

Janet added, “There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama.”