Princess Diana's secret wish finally revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana had a wish while she was in romance with Charles.



The late Princess of Wales wanted the world to know about the love that Charles, then Prince of Wales, sent her through letters.

Though Diana and Charles' relationship ended in divorce in 1996, the People's Princess wanted the public to see the love letters that the future monarch sent early in their romance so people would know that their affection had been genuine, The Times reported on July 23.



"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," royal biographer Ingrid Seward said at an Oldie magazine lunch, according to the outlet.

"She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles and he loved her. And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys [Prince William and Prince Harry] to know that," she continued. "There was a period of great love between them."

Seward said that Princess Diana expressed the sentiment about the correspondence from the then-Prince Charles just a few weeks before she died following a car accident in Paris in 1997.