Chrissy Teigen steals show with her adorable childhood photos

Chrissy Teigen took a trip down memory lane and shared a collection of charming childhood photos on Instagram.



The 38-year-old model and cookbook author posted nine adorable images showcasing her trendy hairstyles back in the day.

Fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between a young Chrissy and her 8-year-old daughter, Luna Simone. Even her husband, John Legend, commented on the striking similarity.

“Luuuuuuu,” he wrote.

The couple has four kids: Luna, Miles Theodore (6), Esti Maxine (18 months), and Wren Alexander (13 months).

Commenters noticed a resemblance between the parents and their children, with one saying, "Looking like Luna the prequel."

Others agreed, with comments like, "Luna is your little twin! So cute!" and "Luna stole your whole face!"

“Wow, 3rd slide is Luna all the way,” wrote one user, about a photo of Teigen subtly grinning in a maroon sweatshirt and a perm.

Another person made a note to Teigen's sixth image, in which she is shown clutching a bright red heart box while wearing a baby pink long-sleeve dress, and said: “The picture of you standing holding the red heart is literally Luna!!!”

However, the parallels didn't end there. A person said, "I thought this was Zendaya," comparing the model to Emmy winner Zendaya.

“At first glance I thought you were Zendaya,” wrote a different user.