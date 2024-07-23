Prince Harry issues update for Invictus Games 2027 with new statement

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK once again and will be bringing the Invictus Games with him in 2027.

The Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, which was chosen over DC Washington as Harry picked between the shortlisted two nations: the UK or US.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027,” Harry said in a statement. “Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.”

Harry said that over the years that games have seen the “unique spirit” of that comes with every city and hoped that “Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community.”

The announcement also revealed that the Invictus Games Foundation will be holding a flag raising ceremony on Tuesday, which will have newly appointed Minister for Veterans and People, the Rt Hon Al Carns OBE MC in attendance.

It will be followed up by some new sports demonstrations with former competitors.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the foundation 10 years ago when he was still a working member of the royal family, held the first games in London back in 2014.

This year, Harry marked a decade of the games with an event hosted at St Paul's Cathedral. However, none of the royal family members attended, despite it being walking distance from the Buckingham Palace.