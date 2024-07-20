Reese Witherspoon pays homage to 'Legally Blonde' co-star Bob Newhart

Reese Witherspoon honors Legally Blonde co-star Bob Newhart following his death

Reese Witherspoon shared a heartfelt tribute to her Legally Blonde co-star Bob Newhart after his death at 94 on Thursday, July 18.

The 48-year-old took to her Instagram on Friday, July 19 to honor the late actor, who played Sid Post opposite Witherspoon’s Elle Woods.

The Morning Show star reflected on his death in an honorary post that read, “To say I was a fan of Bob Newhart was an understatement… I watched the Newhart show every week and laughed so hard every time Bob gave his signature slow deadpan delivery of lines.

“Even his silence was funny. His reaction said everything the audience was thinking. I will miss his kindness and his humor... and his love for a great comedy bit.”



Expressing her gratitude for having the chance to work with him on a project that became so incredibly popular, Witherspoon concluded, “I feel so lucky that I got to share the screen with such a legend. Rest in Peace Bob. Thank you for making us laugh for so many years.”

The actress’ tribute paved the way for other celebrities to pay their respects to the late comedian, including Alec Baldwin and Mayim Bialik.

For the unversed, Newhart's family announced his death in an emotional Facebook post, paying homage to the legendary comedian.