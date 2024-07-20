Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden to sell their LA mansion: Here’s why

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden want to take residency at another one of their homes: Source

Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden have recently decided to sell their LA mansion in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills earlier this month.



Elaborating on the reason, a source spilled to the PEOPLE, “They have multiple residences in Los Angeles and are choosing to let go of the Benedict property so that they can take residency at another one of their homes.”

The source revealed that Cameron and Benji “love quieter areas like Montecito,” where they also own a home, “it is not where they are living”.

“They spend time there on occasion, but their life revolves around Los Angeles,” shared an insider.

Cameron and Benji, who tied the knot in 2015, listed their mansion on 1.6 acres for $17.8 million on July 9, per property records.

Cameron and Benji’s decision to sell their property came few months after they welcomed their second child.

Earlier a source told the outlet in March that the couple “are incredibly happy together amid major life changes”.

“They have a solid and happy marriage and have proven already that they are natural parents who took to it easily,” stated an insider.

The source added, “They are so happy, you can't help but share in their excitement.”