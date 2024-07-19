Peter Andre sad over Buckingham Palace ban after priceless object mishap

Peter Andre banned from Buckingham Palace.

Peter Andre expressed his dismay at being barred from Buckingham Palace after a regrettable incident during a visit in 2019.

The 51-year-old revealed that despite being invited three times previously, he has not received another invitation since.

The mishap occurred during a Duke of Edinburgh Award Ceremony, where Andre accidentally spilled black coffee on an expensive red carpet, much to the chagrin of palace staff.

Reflecting on the incident, Andre recounted how a lighthearted moment turned sour when he inadvertently stained the luxurious flooring.



The British singer shared that upon leaving, a security guard at the front gate warned him that "Her Majesty is not going to be happy," indicating the seriousness of the mishap.

