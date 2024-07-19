Giovanni Pernice ends relationship with Molly Brown

Molly Brown stood by Giovanni Pernice amidst Strictly scandal.

Giovanni Pernice, the 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star, has reportedly split from his girlfriend Molly Brown for the second time.

Their relationship began earlier this year, initially experiencing a brief breakup before reconciling.

The couple's romance intensified swiftly, marked by numerous public outings and mutual social media posts.

They even took a significant step by adopting a Pomeranian puppy named Roxy in May, symbolizing their commitment.

However, recent developments suggest a rift, as both Pernice and Brown have deleted traces of each other from their social media profiles.

Their last public appearance together occurred approximately two weeks ago, prompting speculation about the status of their relationship.

Pernice has been suspended from the show while the BBC investigates allegations of off-camera misconduct made by Amanda Abbington and two other former celebrity partners. Pernice denies these claims.

Throughout the controversy, Brown had been a steadfast support for him, according to sources.

She described as a significant source of strength during Pernice's tumultuous period, has expressed disbelief over the accusations leveled against him, which she feels are inconsistent with his character.

Sources close to the couple noted that their relationship had been progressing rapidly, with Brown playing a crucial role in dancer's life during this challenging time.